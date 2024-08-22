Plano renters fight back against unexpected meal fee: "It's wrong"

PLANO – It made national news because of a serial killer. Now a Plano apartment complex is in the spotlight once more. This time tenants say the management is breaking the law in the name of a "free" meal.

Preston Place is a quiet retirement community with a problematic past. In 2017 and 2018, it was the site of a serial killing spree with at least seven victims.

That nightmare is over, and while several tenants moved in hoping for a fresh start, they say increasing prices make it difficult to stay.

"They raised my rent $250 in the last two years," said Charlie Connell.

Melissa Jackson added, "I had already heard that they were going to raise the rent 8%" when her lease expires.

Marcia Davis says she was already working several odd jobs to pay her rent when management announced another new charge. According to a letter, Preston Place was implementing a $30 monthly amenity fee. It included one free meal per month in the on-site restaurant, a place some tenants say is struggling to stay open.

"You're penalizing us because other people are not using the facility," said Connell. "It's wrong!"

"Why should we pay $30 for one meal when we can't even afford to eat there in the first place?" questioned Jackson.

According to the Texas State Law Library, "a lease cannot be changed in the middle of the lease term unless both parties agree." That includes any new "additional fees."

"They can't alter the lease arbitrarily," said Connell. "What if next time they say, well it's $100?"

CBS News Texas checked with a tenants' rights attorney who questioned the legality of the way the amenity fee was added.

One day, after we reached out to Preston Place management, Executive Director Kolin Sherman, said he would be sending out another letter, letting residents know he had reconsidered and decided against implementing the new fee.