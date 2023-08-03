Watch CBS News
Plano police crack down on men paying for prostitutes

By Annie Gimbel

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Plano Police Department has arrested 15 people for buying sex within city limits in the last two months. 

"Detectives have conducted multiple demand reduction operations aimed at decreasing the number of buyers (aka "Johns") of commercial sex," the department shared on social media Thursday. 

The arrests happened in several locations and on different dates.

All of the individuals arrested face a felony charge of solicitation of prostitution. 

