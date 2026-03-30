Plano massage school's license revoked after alleged false records, links to human trafficking discovered, officials say

Texas regulators have ordered a Plano massage school to shut down immediately, citing falsified student records, untrained students receiving licenses and alleged links to illegal massage businesses tied to human trafficking.

An emergency order has been issued to stop operations and revoke the license of the Greater DFW International Massage Academy LLC in Plano, officials said earlier this month.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) said it found reasonable cause to believe the Greater DFW International Massage Academy LLC was violating major policies, including falsifying student records and links between people tied to the school and illegal massage parlors, including places where signs of human trafficking were found.

TDLR said the investigation revealed that students failed to meet the required education and attendance standards and that the school was not removing students who hadn't logged hours for months and gave academic credit before students received their required permits. Investigators also found that students had submitted records showing attendance and hours for time periods in the future.

The school's practices allowed people to get massage therapy licenses without finishing the required training, according to TDLR.

Under the emergency order, the school must immediately cease operations and may not provide massage education services in Texas unless otherwise authorized.

"Massage therapy is a respected profession that plays an important role in the health and wellness of Texans," said TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour. "We will not tolerate fraudulent conduct that undermines that profession or puts the public at risk. At the same time, we are committed to supporting students who followed the law and holding bad actors accountable."