Police identify victim and suspect in Plano killing; say couple was in a relationship

Plano police have identified the woman found dead Wednesday in a luxury apartment, along with the suspect who was fatally shot by officers during a standoff the following day in Euless.

The victim, 24-year-old Hammta Shafiye-Mogadam of Bedford, was in a relationship with the suspect, according to police, who said the killing was not a random act of violence.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ladavian Kaliq Pearson of Plano, was shot and killed by officers as they attempted to arrest him Thursday in Euless. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, police said.

Officers say suspect posed threat

After being alerted that the suspect's vehicle had entered the city, a Euless patrol officer located the vehicle and initiated a stop around noon Thursday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Fuller Wiser Road.

Plainclothes Plano police officers arrived to assist. When Pearson did not comply with officers' commands and posed what police described as an "immediate threat," gunfire was exchanged, striking Pearson, according to a news release from Euless police.

Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim found in Plano apartment

Shafiye-Mogadam was discovered dead inside an apartment in the Legacy West development in Plano around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the 6000 block of Water Street and found her body on the floor. No one else was inside the residence, police said.

Resident recalls shock and sorrow

Christo Jones, a resident of the complex, said he was stunned by the heavy police presence.

"I was like, man, I've never seen that many police cruisers in this area," Jones told CBS News Texas. "I started asking some of the residents, and they said it's a potential homicide - and so, you know, that raises some questions."

Jones said he often saw Shafiye-Mogadam's family around the complex.

"You wouldn't think that would happen in this area," he said. "It's tragic. You never want to see something like that happen, regardless of the location. You have to feel for the families."

Investigation remains active

The Plano Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is leading the homicide investigation, while the officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Euless Police Department.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.