Euless shooting scene draws heavy police presence; officials to hold joint presser

Police are investigating an apparent shooting Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in Euless.

Aerial footage from the CBS News Texas Chopper around 2 p.m. showed a car with multiple bullet holes in the windshield in the 1200 block of Fuller Wiser Road. The vehicle was surrounded by two unmarked cars and several Euless police officers.

Joint press conference scheduled today

Meanwhile, the Euless and Plano police departments are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 4:30 p.m. in the J.B. Toler Community Room at Plano Police Headquarters.

Officials are expected to provide an update on a homicide investigation.

Possible link to Plano homicide

Authorities have not confirmed whether the incident in Euless is connected to the death of a woman found Tuesday inside an upscale apartment in Plano's Legacy West development.

Woman found dead in Plano apartment

Plano police said officers responded to a welfare check around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Water Street. Inside the unit, they found a woman dead on the floor. No one else was present, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.