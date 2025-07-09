Watch CBS News
Police investigating woman's death as homicide at upscale Plano apartment complex

By Giles Hudson,
Doug Myers
Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside an upscale apartment complex in the Legacy West development in Plano.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Water Street. When entering the unit, they found the woman dead on the floor, police said.

A spokesperson for the Plano Police Department confirmed the case is being treated as a homicide.

Investigators are searching for a possible suspect, but no further details have been released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

