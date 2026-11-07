Plano man accused of driving drunk, causing deadly crash, police say

A man is facing charges after Plano Police say he hit an SUV while allegedly driving drunk Friday evening, killing two people inside the other car.

The department said it happened around 7:15 p.m. near Alma Drive and Cross Bend Road. Officers said they arrived and found two people who were inside a Toyota RAV4 unconscious. Plano Fire-Rescue responded and got both people out, performing life-saving measures. However, both victims died at the scene.

Plano Police said they determined that the driver of the RAV4 was heading north on Alma Drive and tried to make a left turn onto the westbound side of Cross Bend Road on a flashing yellow light. However, that's when the department said 22-year-old Steve Jaramillo hit them in his Ford F-150 while traveling south at a high rate of speed. Plano Police said the impact caused the RAV4 to roll onto its right side. The crash, police said, also caused both vehicles to strike the traffic signal pole and a tree at the intersection.

Police said they believe that alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash. Jaramillo was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, and the department said more charges will be considered as the investigation continues.

Plano Police have not yet released the identities of the victims as they work to notify the next of kin.