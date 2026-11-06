Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 2 killed in Friday night crash in Plano, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson
Giles Hudson
Giles Hudson is an assignment editor and digital content producer for CBS News Texas.
Read Full Bio
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

At least two people were killed in a crash Friday night in Plano, police said.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash at Cross Bend Road and Alma Drive around 7:15 p.m.

A police spokesman said the crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Toyota RAV4.

A police spokesperson said it was unclear whether the victims died at the scene or at a hospital.

gettyimages-1442489211-1.jpg
Getty Images

Police said the intersection would remain closed for an extended period while investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue