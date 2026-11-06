At least 2 killed in Friday night crash in Plano, police say

At least two people were killed in a crash Friday night in Plano, police said.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash at Cross Bend Road and Alma Drive around 7:15 p.m.

A police spokesman said the crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Toyota RAV4.

A police spokesperson said it was unclear whether the victims died at the scene or at a hospital.

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Police said the intersection would remain closed for an extended period while investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.