Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody after shooting at Collin College student housing in Plano, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

One man is in custody and another has been hospitalized following a shooting Sunday evening at Collin College's student housing complex in Plano, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of Jupiter Road, according to the Plano Police Department.

Suspect fled toward student apartments

Investigators learned that an adult male shot another adult male before fleeing toward nearby student apartments. The suspect was quickly detained, police said.

Victim hospitalized; condition unknown

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition has not been released.

No ongoing threat to the public

Plano police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue