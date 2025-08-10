Man in custody after shooting at Collin College student housing in Plano, police say

One man is in custody and another has been hospitalized following a shooting Sunday evening at Collin College's student housing complex in Plano, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of Jupiter Road, according to the Plano Police Department.

Suspect fled toward student apartments

Investigators learned that an adult male shot another adult male before fleeing toward nearby student apartments. The suspect was quickly detained, police said.

Victim hospitalized; condition unknown

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition has not been released.

No ongoing threat to the public

Plano police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.