Garland's Piefalootin whips up Thanksgiving joy with signature pies, community spirit

GARLAND — As we head into Thanksgiving, no decadent meal is complete without a slice of pie.

At Piefalootin in Garland, it's the busiest time of the year. Customers are hoping to get their hands on owner Tracy Dowd's signature pies.

"The first time we came we just had a sample of about three different pies, and that was it—we were sold," Nancy Max said.

"I cannot wait," Liz Martinez said. "I don't think it's going to make it for Thanksgiving."

"Coconut cream is always really popular," Dowd said. "All the chocolates. The pecan is very, very good."

All of the pies are made fresh, so Dowd said they only have a couple of days to bake all of their Thanksgiving orders.

"That's what makes it so challenging," she said. "It's just 24 hours around the clock. We make somewhere between 600 to 700, probably."

Five years ago, Dowd opened Piefalootin.

"I had just baked pies for my family for years and then somebody I met had a friend who had a building and wanted to do something with it, and so, I wasn't looking to do this, it just kinda happened," she said.

Now, she knows most of her customers by name.

"They're like family," customer Walter Hamaker said. "I mean, we know her pretty well and you want to support that and that's great."

Dowd says her customers have lifted her up during tough times. She lost her husband two years ago and her shop has been broken into.

"There's been a lot, a lot of stuff going on and so every time I start to feel discouraged, somebody will walk through the building and say, 'Thank you for being here,' and I'm like, 'Okay, I'll do it again,'" she said.

It's what she's truly thankful for this Thanksgiving.