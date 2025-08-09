Kepler's two-run double lifts Phillies over Rangers 3-2; deGrom drops third straight

Max Kepler had a go-ahead two-run double and the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies beat the Texas Rangers 3-2, handing All-Star right-hander Jacob deGrom his third consecutive loss Saturday night.

The Phillies went ahead 2-1 after Brandon Marsh had a one-out single in the seventh, Harrison Bader walked and both scored on Kepler's hit into the right-field corner. Bryson Stott greeted reliever Danny Coulombe with an RBI single.

Philadelphia lefty Jesús Luzardo (11-5) struck out four and walked one in six innings. The only run he allowed was when Wyatt Langford had the Rangers' third consecutive single in the first.

Jhoan Duran, their third reliever, worked a perfect ninth for his third save in as many chances since being acquired from Minnesota at the July 31 trade deadline. He has 19 saves overall.

DeGrom (10-5) struck out eight and walked one in 6 2/3 innings. He had allowed five runs in each of his previous two starts, part of a career-worst streak when he gave up homers in six consecutive games. The last time he lost three starts in a row was early 2019 with the New York Mets, the season he won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award.

Corey Seager scored both Texas runs. He had the first hit in the first inning, and led off the eighth with his 17th homer.

Rangers slugger Adolis García got thrown out trying to steal third base in the fourth inning right before Jake Burger had a single that likely would have made it 2-0. García had safely dived back into second base on a pickoff move by Luzardo after his one-out double.

The Phillies are 30-13 when scoring at least two runs in road games.

Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.64 ERA) tries to reach 10 wins for the fifth consecutive season with the Phillies in the series finale Sunday. Left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91) goes for Texas.