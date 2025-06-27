Perot Museum in Dallas opens "Bug Lab," a larger-than-life insect exhibit with hands-on activities

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is opening The Bug Lab, an exhibition organizers say will transform you into the size of a bug with larger-than-life models and interactive learning stations.

Opening on June 28, the museum said the exhibit invites visitors to discover how bugs adaptation inspires cutting-edge human innovation and see how humans are applying "bug genius" to solve problems.

"Precision flight, swarm intelligence, even brain surgery – insects offer us a template for technology and innovation," said Linda Silver, chief executive officer of the Perot Museum.

The museum said the exhibit i meant for all ages. It includes:

Immersive Bug Chambers that recreate detailed environments, allowing visitors to experience firsthand the remarkable abilities of various insects, from the lightning speed of dragonflies to the lightning-fast reflexes of mantises.

Interactive Adaptation Stations where visitors can test their skills against those bugs through engaging, hands-on activities that demonstrate the complexity of insect behavior and capabilities.

Hands-On Labs where visitors can examine actual bug specimens and learn cutting-edge bug science and bio-inspiration through hands-on interaction.

"With a blend of science, wonder, and interactive learning that aligns with the Perot Museum's mission to inspire minds through nature and science, 'Bug Lab' will change how people perceive these tiny creatures by showcasing their remarkable adaptations and what humans can learn from them," Silver said.

Admission tickets can be purchased in addition to general admission.

Adult tickets are $10

Youth tickets (ages 2-12) are $8

Can't make it this summer? Do not worry, the exhibit will be open through the year and closing on Jan. 4, 2026.