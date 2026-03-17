Pedestrian struck, killed on I-30 in Dallas; all westbound lanes closed, sheriff's office says

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-30 in Dallas early Tuesday morning, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at about 4:45 a.m. in the area of I-30 and Sylvan Avenue.

Crews closed all westbound lanes in the area as they worked to clear the scene. As of 7 a.m., at least one lane is open to help with traffic flow.

The incident is under investigation, and we'll update as more information becomes available.