Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Downtown Dallas, police say

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at about 10:15 a.m., officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident at the intersection of N. Lamar Street and Elm Street. DFR pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the location, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim or any information concerning possible charges for the driver has not been released at this time.