First Alert Weather: Parts of North Texas already under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) — Stay weather aware if you are headed out to any activities this evening. The First Alert Weather team has forecasted another round of strong-to-severe storms that will roll over the area.

Large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Storms began to develop around 5 p.m. and will move eastward across North Texas through 11 p.m. this evening. Keep in mind that these are not widespread storms so not everyone in the area will see rain.

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hood and Bosque counties until 7:45 pm.

CBS News Texas

Storms and hot temperatures will stick around into the start of the next week. The good news is they won't be all-day rain events, but there is a chance that some could see isolated severe storms. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.