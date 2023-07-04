Partly cloudy skies, isolated storms in the Fourth of July forecast

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy July Fourth! As we move through your holiday, stay weather aware.

We could see a few isolated showers and storms here in North Texas, especially by afternoon and evening. We're not expecting a washout. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning.

The chance for rain is 20%. Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits.

A few showers and storms could still be around this evening around fireworks time, so keep that in mind. We believe that once we begin losing some of daytime heating, showers and storms will dissipate in the area. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

On Wednesday, a stray shower or storm is possible, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be near 104°.

A cold front will nudge in from the north on Thursday. This weather feature will create a slightly higher threat for showers and storms in North Texas. In fact, some storms could be strong, capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Frequent lightning is also possible. The chance of rain is 30% for now. We'll keep you posted. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.

By Friday, our skies will clear. In fact, we'll see sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be near 107°.

Even hotter weather is expected this weekend. We'll see highs in the low 100s on both Saturday and Sunday. It will feel hotter. We'll also see sunny skies for your weekend.