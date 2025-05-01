Parker County triple homicide suspects killed over drugs and money, sheriff says

The Parker County Sheriff's Office released new details Thursday about a triple murder in the county last week.

Sheriff Russ Authier believes the motive was drugs and money, and the suspects and victims knew each other.

The lives of three people came to a tragic end around April 20, according to Authier. Three people have been arrested in connection with the murders.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier CBS News Texas

"They're their mothers, brothers, fathers, sisters to somebody, and that, and it's not just their families that are grieving," Authier said.

The sheriff believes suspects Trin McKnight and Barrett Copeland went to a home in southern Parker County to rob husband and wife David Walker and Tiffany Williams. Robbie Head lived in the home with the couple. The sheriff believes the victims knew the suspects, which is why they let McKnight and Copeland into the home. The robbery went bad, according to Authier.

"It's a small community. The two suspects, the main suspects, they're charged with capital murder. They went to rob the married couple, and then Mr. Head, who just happened to be, I think, the victim of circumstance," Authier said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Copeland was tired of living with his grandparents and thought he could move into the home if the victims were gone.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled the three victims died from homicidal violence due to gunshot wounds. Authorities discovered the bodies in a northern Hood County creek on April 24.

The sheriff's office charged and then exonerated Dennis Alexander.

"I can't sleep. It's hard for me to eat. I literally can't hold nothing down right now," Alexander said.

"They did implicate him. He had ties to the area, actually had ties to that residence," Authier said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the two main suspects blamed Alexander for the murders to "get the heat off their backs."

Alexander said the two men who implicated him, suspects Copeland and McKnight, were his friends.

"I don't even want to look at them. They took two people from me. Three, actually," Alexander said.

Alexander said he used to live in the home where the triple homicide happened and was friends with all the victims.

"They were my roommates for two and a half years, so they become family," Alexander said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office also charged Michael Morris with tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a felony.