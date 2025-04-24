Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities discover three bodies in Hood County amid search for missing persons

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

The bodies of two men and a woman have been discovered in northern Hood County, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities found the remains near a water-filled creek along FM 167 (Temple Hall Highway).

parkercounty4.png
CBS News Texas Chopper

The deceased, identified as a Black man, a white man, and a white woman, have been sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and determination of cause of death.

The discoveries follow a request for assistance from the Texas Rangers and Parker County Sheriff's Office in locating three individuals who were thought to be in danger.

Those missing, according to a news release, include:

  • Tiffany Ann Williams, 44, white female, described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, light brown curly shoulder-length hair, blue eyes
  • David Dewayne Walker, 42, Black male, described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 240 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes
  • Robbie Allen Head, 55, white male, described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 138 pounds, short brown hair, brown eyes

Authorities were called on Monday evening to a residence in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane, where the condition of the home and witness statements indicated suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information about their disappearances is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office at (817) 594-8845. Callers can remain anonymous when contacting Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the location of those missing.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.