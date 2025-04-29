Watch CBS News
Trio charged with capital murder of three people reported missing in Parker County

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Three men are facing capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of three people in Parker County earlier this month. 

Barrett Copeland, 19, Dennis Craig Alexander, 45, and Trin Lawrence McKnight, 27, are in the Parker County Jail; their bonds for the murder charges were set at $1 million each. 

Copeland was also charged with burglary, and McKnight had an outstanding warrant out of Tarrant County. 

In a news release, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said the men were arrested for allegedly killing Tiffany Ann Williams, 44, David Wayne Walker, 42, and Robbie Allen Head, 55. They did not reveal any information about the killings, other than that they happened at a residence in southern Parker County on Sunday, April 20.

The victims were initially classified as missing and endangered. Three bodies matching the descriptions of the victims were discovered in northern Hood County, within a few miles of the crime scene, on Thursday, April 24. However, authorities still have not confirmed that the bodies found were those of the victims.

The Tarrant County medical examiner has also not identified the bodies.

Parker County authorities said they will not publicly release any more details about the case.

