Austin Metcalf's father speaks out after Karmelo Anthony verdict: "Forgiveness was for me"

There is no prison sentence that would satisfy the father of Austin Metcalf. For the first time since the verdict in the death of his son, Jeff Metcalf spoke with CBS News Texas about the sentence, the trial and forgiveness.

"A lie is temporary, but the truth lasts forever," Jeff Metcalf said.

Austin Metcalf

Jeff Metcalf finally had a chance to read the words he's been writing in a notebook to address his son's convicted killer, 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony.

On Tuesday, Anthony was found guilty by a Texas jury in the 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a track meet. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Jeff Metcalf reflects on grief, peace and his victim impact statement

His victim impact statement included that people think that grief is sadness, but it's not. It's rage, "pure, unfiltered rage. You failed yourself. You failed your parents. You failed society. You don't belong in this community."

Metcalf's victim impact statement came at the end of Anthony's murder trial.

For months, Jeff Metcalf has been silenced by a gag order imposed by the judge. Now, he is free to speak publicly and says he's free of something else as well.

"When I woke up this morning, it was a very different feeling," Jeff Metcalf said. "When I woke up, I felt like one million pounds had been lifted off my shoulders and this morning was the first day I woke up with a feeling of peace, comfort. Tranquility that I haven't experienced in 14 months. And I felt. Awesome."

Jeff Metcalf was in court for every day of Anthony's trial. The 19-year-old now convicted murderer not only took his son's life, but he also did it right in front of Austin's twin brother, Hunter.

"What killed me was the body cam footage when I could hear Hunter screaming, 'Oh, God, oh, God. My brother, my twin,'" said Jeff Metcalf. "As a parent, you always want to protect your kids. And to hear my son and the fear in his voice. And I'm not there to fix it."

He said sitting in the courtroom every day was challenging.

"I'll even say this: I had a little bit of sorrow because I'm human. And that poor boy is fixing to experience a life that I would not wish upon anyone," said Jeff Metcalf.

Death threats, doxing and swatting added to family's pain

Jeff Metcalf says even today he's received death threats and has previously endured doxing of his personal information and multiple swatting calls to his house from people who he says have tried to villainize Austin Metcalf and the family.

"I would hope they take a look in the mirror," he said. "And if you have children and if it was your child who was murdered, would you like people dragging his name through the mud, making memes, making jokes, and just really vile comments? ... This is day one of a long healing process. Because honestly, it's been impossible to start healing until this trial was complete."

The trial may be over, but the racial polarization among Americans on display outside the Collin County Courthouse continues.

Why Jeff Metcalf says the Karmelo Anthony case was never about race

"Look at the effect, not just the effect here between the Metcalf family and the Anthony family. Look what it did," he said. "One, to those kids they have to live with. Two, it took on this huge wider 'Let's have a race war throughout the nation.'"

Jeff Metcalf insists that his son had no racist motives when he approached Anthony about leaving a track team tent.

"This case was never about race," he said. "There's going to be those people now, just, you know, try to throw shade on the whole trial with the jury makeup and the speed of it and that sort of thing. I mean, those are the same people that said he was jumped by four people. He had, his phone was broken. You're going to spin whatever story to try to keep yourself afloat."

Jeff Metcalf believes Anthony should have received a life sentence. He said that if Anthony is up for parole in 17 years, he will be there in some form to argue against it.

"If I'm still alive, yes, I will be there in person," he said. "If not, I am going to make a video. If I'm passed on, that can be played."

Jeff Metcalf

How Jeff Metcalf is moving forward

There are no walls in Jeff Metcalf's home without photos or paintings of his twin sons. These images and a scholarship in his son's name are what remain for this father who says he is ready finally to forgive but not forget.

"But the other people need to understand about forgiveness," said Jeff Metcalf. "Forgiveness was not for him. Forgiveness was for me. So I don't carry the rage, the hate, and that around; it will eat me up like cancer."