Parents encourage others to vote after school closures in the Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD

A group of Carrollton Farmers Branch parents are calling for others to get out and vote after they say they were blindsided by the decision to close four schools within their district.

The school board voted to shut down the four schools due to a lack of state funding. The schools that are slated to close at the end of the school year are; McCoy Elementary, Furneaux Elementary, Central Elementary and Long Middle School.

"Are y'all considering leaving CSB ISD after this decision?" CBS News Texas Reporter Lacey Beasley asked a group of parents.

"I was a student in this district for 12 years. We bought this house because it was in CFB ISD and for the first time, I am considering moving my youngest to a different district. It's just the blatant lack of transparency and the blatant disrespect, quite frankly, from these people that we are supposed to entrust our children's education with," said Tierney Gonzalez, a parent in the district.

McCoy parents recently combed through financial records and performance evaluations, trying to understand why the district decided to permanently shut the school's doors.

Families say McCoy is the heartbeat of the neighborhood, and it's highly regarded for its LEAP program for exceptionally gifted students.

According to CFBISD, it's an old building in a feeder pattern that currently has four elementary schools all located within a mile of each other, so closing it would improve district-wide utilization.

"I wish I was more involved, I wish I pay more attention. What's going on? And now I'm seeing everything. I'm like, oh my God, all these things were happening. And like, we didn't know. We just trusted them," said parent Venus Basaran.

"I always vote in the elections. I don't always know a lot, but I always go and vote. But now I know so much about it," said parent Mary Patton.

"These elections are really important. And even if you don't live in this district, go to your own district and look who's your board members. What do they stand for?, said Basaran.

"You woke us all up. We are awake. We are fighting. We're not going anywhere. You close our school. We're not done. I'm not done. If McCoy closes this year and my kids are in a different school next year, I'm active," said Patton.

"It doesn't involve you until it does and at that point, it may be too late. You know you're safe until you're not," said Gonzalez.

North Texas school board elections are approaching, with numerous seats up for grabs across the region.

You can check your registration status by going to the Texas Secretary of State website.

The last day to register to vote in the May 3rd election is April 3rd.