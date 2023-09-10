Overnight storms bring highs down to mid-90s ahead of early-week cold front

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The weather is about to change. Soon we will see the end of drought and heat and the return, finally, of a bit of rain and cooler days.

It was nice to get some rain across parts of Tarrant County Friday night, although we could have done without the 70mph winds.

Friday appears to be the last 100° day for the season. Meteorological summer started exactly 100 days ago and what a summer of 100s it turned out to be. We end up fourth on the list of most 100° days in a year.

This summer ended up the third hottest ever with August taking second place for the hottest month on record.

Friday, DFW shattered the record high with the second hottest September day on record, reaching 110°.

In the same 100-day period, the DFW Airport got a total of 1.48" of rain. There is a good chance total rainfall over the next four days could surpass that. That would mean more rain in four days than the last 100. I think that sums up nicely the change in the weather pattern. So does the thought of highs in the 80s!

Over the next week, we'll update you every morning on what is going on with Hurricane Lee. It weakened down to a Category 3 after running into some shear on Saturday. It will likely get stronger again. The forecast is still for Lee to turn away from the United States, as is Tropical Storm Margot just behind it.

The week ahead brings a hint of Fall and cooler weather. We are not expecting severe weather in the week ahead but we could see some localized flooding by mid-week.

Just to put in perspective how strange a day in the 80s will feel, here are all the overnight lows of last month on a calendar. We circled all the nights that stayed at 85° or above.

DFW recorded just one night that warm in 100 years from 1899-1999. Last month we had 10 nights that warm. This week, we could have four days in a row that stay under 85° all day!