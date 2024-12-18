Watch CBS News
One dead, four injured after train derails, hits building in West Texas, city says

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

PECOS — One person is dead and four are injured after a train derailed Wednesday in the Town of Pecos City, west of Midland-Odessa, according to a statement from the city government.

train-derail.jpg
Reeves County

The city said the derailment was caused by a train colliding with a tractor-trailer near Oak St. and Dot Stafford St. around 5:45 p.m. After the train collided with the tractor-trailer, it hit the Chamber of Commerce building, according to Reeves County.

Charles Lino, Pecos' city manager, said three of the cars on the train were carrying potentially hazardous material; however, Lino said there has been no breach.

Union Pacific released a statement saying it is "investigating this fluid situation as we cooperate with local first responders."

Pecos, TX train derail
Reeves County

Authorities are evaluating the incident, the city said, and there is no risk to the public. 

Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 285 was diverted.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

