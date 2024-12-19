Video shows freight train derailing after crashing into tractor-trailer in Texas One person was killed and four were injured after a freight train crashed into a tractor-trailer, and then it derailed and hit the Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas, officials said. Three of the cars on the train were carrying potentially hazardous material, but there had been no breach, Charles Lino, Pecos' city manager, said. Authorities are evaluating the incident, the city said, and there is no risk to the public.