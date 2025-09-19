Officer injured in crash during procession for late Hurst police chief

An officer was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred during the procession for Hurst Police Chief Steve Niekamp, who died suddenly earlier this week.

The collision happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Precinct Line Road and River Trails Boulevard in east Fort Worth.

Officer hospitalized with serious injuries

Fort Worth Fire EMS said one patient was transported from the scene with serious injuries. The injured officer was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Scene shows damage to Tesla

Chopper video from the scene showed visible damage to a Tesla, including a crushed driver-side door and a missing side mirror.

Investigation ongoing

Fort Worth police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash and are expected to release additional details.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.