Longtime North Texas police chief dies after sudden health complication

The longtime leader of the Hurst Police Department has died following what city officials described as a sudden health complication.

Steve Niekamp, who joined the department in 1990, had served as police chief since January 2018, according to the city's statement.

Praised for leadership and integrity

City officials praised the 56-year-old Niekamp for his exceptional leadership and professionalism, remembering him for his integrity, loyalty, and dedication to his team.

"Chief Niekamp was a good friend of mine as well as an impressive police chief," Mayor Henry Wilson said. "This is a tragic loss for us, and my heart goes out to his loved ones and the members of the Hurst Police Department."

"Chief Niekamp dedicated his life to serving the Hurst community," City Manager Clay Caruthers said. "He consistently led with integrity and demonstrated unwavering loyalty and appreciation to his team. Chief Niekamp will be dearly missed."

Steve Niekamp, 56 Hurst Police Department

Condolences and privacy request

City officials expressed condolences to Niekamp's wife, family and his police department colleagues. They requested privacy for the family during this difficult time.

More details to come

