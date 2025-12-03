Nurse seen on video leaving North Texas woman in labor is no longer employed, hospital says

A nurse who was seen on video asking a woman in labor to complete paperwork as she cried out in pain is no longer employed at the hospital where the incident took place.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, the Dallas Regional Medical Center said in part, "the individual shown in the video did not reflect our values or uphold our standards and is no longer employed at Dallas Regional Medical Center."

The statement did not specify whether the nurse was fired or resigned.

"We take the actions seen in the video seriously. We have initiated training in recognizing the signs of imminent delivery, empathy, and compassionate care, as well as bias training for our staff and caregivers to ensure our values are upheld in every encounter," the statement said.

Millions saw video of woman in pain

The incident happened last month in the emergency room of the Mesquite hospital.

The video, posted by the patient's mother, shows her visibly struggling as she leans over her wheelchair in the waiting room.

The family says the woman was left without medical attention for more than 30 minutes. According to her mother, she delivered her son just 12 minutes after the recording was taken.

In another video, the woman's mother said her daughter was scheduled to be induced earlier that day. She was told the hospital would call her when a bed became available, but no one followed up.

The family has retained two law firms and has asked for privacy as they consider next steps.