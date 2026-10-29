Northwest ISD says another bullet found at middle school from nearby gun range, source under investigation

A Northwest ISD middle school is making some changes to all of its outdoor activities and bus drop-off after a bullet was found on a tennis court. This comes amid the district's lawsuit against a nearby Northlake gun range after bullets damaged the middle school over the summer.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust sent a letter to Barksdale Middle School parents, saying a bullet was found by a coach on the tennis courts at the end of the school day and that officials were investigating the incident.

As a result, Foust told parents that buses will temporarily drop students off on the west side of the building, and other adjustments will be made to outdoor activities so they take place at the front of the school or inside.

The newly constructed campus sits about a mile north of the Quail Creek Gun Range, which the district sued in Denton County in August, alleging negligence for failing to "take reasonable measures" to prevent bullets from striking the school.

The lawsuit alleges bullets fired from the gun range previously damaged the campus in two separate incidents since May.

Images from Northwest ISD's lawsuit against Quail Creek Gun Range show damage to Barksdale Middle School caused by bullets. Northwest ISD

A temporary restraining order barring guns capable of reaching the school from being used was extended in September.

"Quail Creek Gun Range has an obligation to keep bullets within the confines of its property, and a temporary restraining order remains in effect against the use of guns on its property that are capable of firing bullets that can reach our school," Foust said in a statement.

The next hearing on whether to extend that order again is scheduled for Nov. 5.

The district said it continues to work toward reaching a resolution for the long-term safety of the community and is exploring all available legal options.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the gun range for comment.