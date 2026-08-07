Northwest ISD wins temporary injunction against gun range after bullets struck new middle school

As school is set to begin next week, Northwest ISD has secured a temporary legal win against a Northlake gun range after two bullets caused damage at a newly constructed middle school.

The district filed a lawsuit in Denton County this week against Quail Creek Gun Range, which is just over one mile south of Barksdale Middle School. The campus will welcome students for the first time next week. Satellite images show the outdoor range is positioned so that the school is straight down range from where shooters are positioned.

Images from Northwest ISD's lawsuit against Quail Creek Gun Range show damage to Barksdale Middle School caused by bullets. Northwest ISD

The filing includes pictures of the damage; one bullet left a mark in a brick wall, and another shattered an exterior window pane.

"This lawsuit does not seek to close the gun range, simply to implement reasonable safety measures for the protection of our students, staff and visitors," principal Michelle Jennings said in a letter to parents this week.

According to the lawsuit, a bullet struck the brick wall on May 9. The window, on the football stadium's press box, was shattered on July 28.

The gun range has a berm that is meant to stop bullets,"but it appears patrons can fire over the berm and strike the school," the filing says. "NISD staff are concerned that students, parents, staff and/or visitors may be struck by stray bullets when they are on campus."

Northwest ISD said Mike Conklin, its executive director of safety and security, met with Quail Creek owner David Rose on July 30 to raise the concerns.

Rose agreed it was concerning that there was a possibility of a "'goober' ... intentionally or inadvertently elevating a firearm and shooting over the berm," the lawsuit says, and that the range's current setup does not prevent someone from doing so.

"Mr. Rose also agreed that more safety measures could prevent bullets from being fired over the berm, but the Gun Range has not taken such measures," the lawsuit says.

The district accuses the gun range of negligence for failing to "take reasonable measures" to prevent bullets from striking the school. The lawsuit asks the judge to force the gun range to prevent anyone from firing a weapon with the range capable of striking the school unless and until the range implements new safety measures.

On Friday afternoon, a judge sided with the district, issuing a temporary restraining order and scheduling a hearing later this month. Quail Creek can still operate, but patrons will only be allowed to shoot guns that are not capable of reaching the school.