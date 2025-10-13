Northbound I-35 closed in Dallas after pedestrian struck and killed, officials say

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on northbound I-35 near Continental Avenue, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The incident prompted authorities to shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 and all traffic is currently being forced off the freeway as deputies investigate.

It is not known if the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway or walking along the roadway when the accident occurred. The Dallas County SO said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped and is cooperating in the investigation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The investigation is ongoing.