North Texas woman sentenced to 5 years for attempted murder of 3-year-old girl, court documents show

A North Texas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for injury to a child and the attempted murder of a 3-year-old Muslim girl in May 2024, court documents show.

Elizabeth Wolf, of Euless, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and injury to a child last Wednesday. She was sentenced to five years and two years, respectively. The sentences will run concurrently, according to court documents.

On May 19, 2024, Wolf, then 42 years old, was accused of attempting to drown a 3-year-old girl in an apartment pool after making racist remarks to her mother.

Euless police said someone reported a disturbance between two women at an apartment complex pool in the 2500 block of Highway 360. When they arrived, Wolf was arrested for public intoxication.

Officers said the other woman, a 32-year-old mother, said Wolf had asked where she was from and made comments about her not being American before grabbing her 6-year-old son, who pulled away.

"It caused him a scratch, and so as the mother was attending to him, she grabbed a three-year-old daughter and pulled that daughter deeper into the pool and forced the three-year-old daughter under the water," Capt. Brenda Alvarado said previously.

Police said some witnesses stepped in to help her. Medics responded, and both children were cleared.

After being charged with public intoxication, Wolf was released on a $1,000 bond. She was then charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child and taken back into custody. Wolf was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury in September 2024, which included a hate crime enhancement.

According to court documents, Wolf waived a trial by jury and will be credited with time served.