North Texas woman indicted, accused of trying to drown a 3-year-old Muslim girl

EULESS — A Euless woman who is accused of attempting to drown a three-year-old Muslim girl in May has been indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on charges that include attempted capital murder.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said the girl's mother is not ready to speak publicly but is happy to see this.

CAIR Texas said what happened to her two young kids at their apartment complex pool will traumatize them forever.

"She was just watching them from outside when a lady came to the swimming pool area and she targeted her with some questions regarding where are you from, why don't you speak English to your kids?" CAIR-Austin's Shaimaa Zayan said.

Elizabeth Wolf Euless PD

Zayan said the interaction turned violent.

"She jumped into the swimming pool and tried to pull the son and he's bigger and heavier and he was able to escape, but then she pulled the tiny girl to the deep area of the swimming pool and put her face in the water in an attempt to drown her," she said.

She said a Good Samaritan stepped in to save the three-year-old girl.

Now, newly obtained court documents show that 42-year-old Elizabeth Wolf has been indicted on attempted capital murder and bodily injury to a child under 15 years old. This also includes a hate crime enhancement.

Zayan met with the family over the weekend.

"They are happy and they are hopeful, looking for the final full justice," she said. "We hope to see the highest level of punishment."

They're thankful for all the support they've received. President Joe Biden condemned the attack on social media this summer. Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani also got involved.

"I've gone through hate myself," Bhojani said. "This is not the first incident and my goal is to always fight against hate of any kind because hate against one person or group is hate against all of us. I'm grateful the grand jury was holding Wolf accountable for this act."

CBS News Texas contacted Wolf's attorney for comment, but have not heard back.