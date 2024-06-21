Euless woman accused of attempting to drown 3-year-old girl, CAIR alleges hate crime

Euless woman accused of attempting to drown a three-year-old girl in an apartment pool

EULESS — The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is bringing attention to the arrest of a Euless woman last month.

She's accused of attempting to drown a three-year-old girl in an apartment pool after making racist remarks to her mother.

This happened at an apartment complex pool in the 2500 block of Highway 360.

Euless police said someone reported a disturbance between two women on May 19th. When they arrived, 42-year-old Elizabeth Wolf was arrested for public intoxication.

Officers said the other woman, a 32-year-old mother, said Wolf had asked where she was from and made comments about her not being American before grabbing her 6-year-old son, who pulled away.

"It caused him a scratch and so as the mother was attending to him, she grabbed a three-year-old daughter and pulled that daughter deeper into the pool and forced the three-year-old daughter under the water," Captain Brenda Alvarado said.

Police said there were witnesses who stepped in to help her. Medics responded and both children were cleared. Wolf was charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child.

"It's pretty scary," tenant Nikki Harwell said. "Yeah, if it can happen here, it can happen anywhere. This is a very safe community, lit up at night, gated."

CAIR is now calling for state and federal authorities to investigate this as a hate crime.