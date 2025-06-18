North Texas woman traces her family lineage to a freed slave; discovers even more relatives

From slavery to freedom: One North Texas woman’s mission to preserve her family’s legacy

As Texans honor Juneteenth, one North Texas woman is continuing a deeply personal journey, uncovering a family history nearly erased by slavery.

Last year, Jacqueline Fort discovered she is a direct descendant of Mary Humphries, a woman born into slavery in 1805 in Memphis, Tennessee. Humphries was sold and brought to Tatum, Texas, where she lived until June 19, 1865-the day she learned she was free.

Family history rediscovered

Since that discovery, Fort has embraced the role of family historian, tracing her lineage and connecting with distant relatives across the country.

"I would be like her great-great-great-granddaughter," Fort said. "It's important to love on your descendants, love on your family."

According to family lore, Humphries lived to be 125 years old, had six children, and left behind hundreds of descendants across Texas.

Reunion sparks new connections

Last year, more than 100 of those descendants gathered in Arlington for their first family reunion. It was there that Fort met Ingrid Williams, a distant cousin who discovered their connection through shared documents and photographs.

"We're cousins because my great-great-grandfather and her great-great-grandmother were siblings," Williams said. "We also want to pass the baton and make sure our younger relatives keep that going, because it's very important to us."

CBS News Texas

Legacy passed to new generations

That symbolic baton was passed to the youngest attendees, just 4 and 5 years old. The oldest known living relative, now 101, resides in Washington, D.C.

To Fort and her extended family, Juneteenth is more than a holiday. It's a celebration of legacy, resilience, and the strength of those who endured unimaginable hardship.

Honoring the past, inspiring the future

"Some people want to celebrate because it's a holiday," Fort said. "I want to celebrate because it was a life lived."

"It's good to see where you come from," Williams added. "If you can see where they came from and look forward, it gives you hope. If she can do it, I can do it."