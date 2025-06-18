From slavery to freedom: One North Texas woman’s mission to preserve her family’s legacy As part of Juneteenth reflections, a North Texas woman has been tracing her family lineage back more than 200 years, uncovering powerful stories of resilience. Her journey began after discovering a historical article in a local library, which revealed her connection to an ancestor born into slavery in 1805 and freed in 1865. Since then, she has embraced the role of family historian, connecting with distant relatives and preserving their shared legacy.