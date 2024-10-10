North Texas woman creates 'Pink'd Out House' for Breast Cancer Awareness

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — As Halloween decorations go up across neighborhoods in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, one home in North Richland Hills is standing out for its bold choice of color—pink.

Amid the usual orange and black of spooky season, Angela Fincher's house on Buck Street is decked out to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Fincher was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2021 and considers herself lucky to have beaten it less than a year later.

"One day, I was just thinking, you know, it would be really cool to do something in October. Like, that's my month now," she said.

That's when she decided to transform her home into the "Pink'd Out House."

Throughout the entire month of October, visitors can stop by to take in the display, which features all things pink, including games and photo opportunities.

The idea is to provide a space where people can gather, reflect, and share how breast cancer has impacted their lives.

"Someone came by with their grandkids, and she said, 'Sweetheart, do you remember me talking to you about the word cancer? Well, this lady had cancer, and she's done all of this to celebrate that she's a survivor and God healed her,'" Fincher said.

"That's exactly what I was hoping this house would do—open those conversations, and also just be a reminder to make your yearly mammogram appointment."

So far, the community reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

"People love it! Young to old," Fincher said.

She encourages everyone to come by, be bold, and embrace the experience. Visitors are invited to explore the yard, play games, and, most importantly, know they are not alone.

"At night, it's so peaceful. Just sit in silence, reflect, and experience everything," she said.

The Pink'd Out House will be on display through the end of October on Buck Street in North Richland Hills.