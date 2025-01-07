Watch CBS News
Snow, sleet, freezing rain ahead for North Texas as winter storm approaches

By Jeff Ray

By Jeff Ray

NORTH TEXAS — Our first winter storm watch of the season is in effect for Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

Current thinking is that the best chance of accumulating snow will be along our Red River counties and into the northern parts of Wise, Denton, Collin, and Hunt counties.

DFW snow forecast

It currently looks like a mix of cold rain, sleet and snow will be the story for the metroplex. 

It will start with light amounts in the early morning on Thursday. It should pick up in intensity from mid-morning on; 1-2 inches of this mix is possible. Roads will be wet and there could be some freezing on bridges and overpasses in the morning and in the evening. Travel impacts are likely.

Some forecast models continue to bring generous snow into parts of North Texas. Most of this will start to stick to roads, overpasses, and wet surfaces Thursday evening. How long it snows into the night is the at question. B

The GFS model below shows almost 2 inches of snow for DFW. Not all of this will stick.

The metroplex will stay in the "transition zone" most of the day on Thursday. It'll be snow to the north of that zone and a cold rain south of it with times of sleet.

We again stress how this is only the current forecast. It is subject to change. CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologists will keep you posted as we will update this forecast several times a day as we draw closer.

In all this talk of winter weather, let us not forget the continuing problem of bitterly cold mornings. Continue to bundle everyone up as you send them out the door. 

North Texas snow forecast and road safety

We are watching overnight lows very carefully through this event. Right now, we are forecasting temperatures right around freezing on Friday morning. 

Please drive with care on Friday morning. Any moisture on roads will likely ice over. It is possible that the WORST of travel conditions will occur that morning.

Roads will start to clear on Friday afternoon. There will be some icy patches on Saturday morning before roads clear away Saturday afternoon.

