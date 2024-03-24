North Texas wind advisory in your Sunday forecast

NORTH TEXAS — Hold on to your hats and secure those patio cushions! A tight pressure gradient over the area will result in southerly winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph! A wind advisory is in place until 7 p.m. for areas along and west of I-35.

We have a grey day ahead with a few showers possible from time to time but not a washout. Temperatures will be comfortable, climbing into the low 70s this afternoon. Then get ready for rain and storms to move in overnight.

If your allergies are acting up, you are not alone! Today we are still in the high category for Maple, Oak, and Hackberry. After tonight's rain we get a brief reprieve.

Late tonight we will be tracking rain and storms on First Alert radar. Storms will initialize along a dryline out to our west with a hail and wind threat. As they become linear and move east, strong winds will be the main threat.

The storms will gradually weaken as they arrive in the Metroplex around midnight. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are still possible so don't be surprised if you get woken up by the storms in the middle of the night.

It could be a soggy morning commute for areas east of I-35 and showers could linger into the midday hours.

Then Monday evening a cold front slides through North Texas, bringing the potential for a few showers during the evening drive. Severe weather is not expected, and activity will remain isolated. Colder and drier arrives behind the front for our Tuesday keeping highs near 60.

Some kids will be dealing the rain as they head off to school tomorrow morning. Monday is a mild day, we start in the upper 50s and temperatures warm into the lower 70s for the afternoon as skies clear out.

A disturbance will bring a few more showers on Wednesday but it isn't a washout. Ranger's Opening Day is looking great with sunny skies and temperatures near 70!