Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texans to experience weather whiplash as cool weekend turns into spring-like week

By Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Saturday morning storms created havoc across North Texas, which, unfortunately, turned deadly. Estimated straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph moved through Ellis County, resulting in an abundance of damage. The velocity product from the radar imagery at 5:20 am on Saturday highlights the bowing echo, which signifies the intense gusts pushing across the region at that particular time. 

download.png

In addition to the winds, hail was also large and damaging. The largest hailstone was reported in Burleson, measuring 1.75 inches, which is the size of a golf ball.

download.png

A few showers and mist will persist through the evening into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be chilly early Sunday, but by afternoon, skies will clear and temperatures will climb back into the mid-50s. 

download.png

Speaking of Sunday, don't forget to spring the clocks forward an hour! 

download.png

After Daylight Saving Time, temperatures will rise throughout the workweek. The combination of dry weather and southwest winds will create a high fire danger threat. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark or flame next week. Stay tuned for the latest updates! 

download.png

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.