If you're heading out to support local North Texas stores for Small Business Saturday, grab a jacket for another chilly start. However, you can ditch the jacket by the afternoon. Temperatures will gradually climb into the 60s by lunchtime, with highs reaching the 70s in the afternoon. Expect increasing cloud cover and winds throughout the day.

CBS News Texas

Expect winds to increase this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will be from the south today, then shift to the north later tonight. Expect winds gusting around 35 to 45 mph tonight into Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

A wind advisory is in effect from tonight to tomorrow afternoon due to the intense winds. Be sure to tie down any loose Christmas decor outside and drive with caution.

Compressional heating will take place today ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect 70s today and a cool down Sunday. Temperatures will be cool Sunday and Monday, but a ridge will develop and bring warm temperatures next week.

CBS News Texas

The next front and rain chance will be in the forecast Wednesday evening through Thursday. As of now, the First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential for storms.