Heavy rain moves east, scattered showers possible in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We are waking up to Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Watches throughout North Texas this morning.

A band of heavy rain became nearly stationary overnight, leading to several inches of rain in parts of the Metroplex.

Please remember to turn around, don't drown if you encounter any water covered roadways.

The rain is finally moving and we will dry out from west to east through the morning hours.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with partly sunny skies and breezy southerly winds.

We are not done with the rain – more rounds are on the way Friday through Monday. It will be soggy if you are headed out to the World Series Games and the Dallas Cowboys game.

Not only are we tracking more rain but there is also a strong cold front headed our way this weekend.

The temperature forecast for this weekend is very tricky as the front will get hung up in our Northwest counties Friday night into Saturday.

This will lead to a significant temperature gradient across the area.

Some models are bringing the front south into DFW earlier which would lead to a colder Saturday.

While others are waiting until Sunday morning, and drop temperatures from the low 70s at sunrise to the 50s by the afternoon.

Whenever the front does move through, you will know it. Strong northerly winds will develop and temperatures will steadily fall.

The models are in agreement the cold air will be in place Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s! Northerly winds will remain breezy so it will feel even colder.

Plan to bundle up early next week as highs only reach the 40s Monday afternoon!

A cold Halloween is on the way, with mostly clear skies, northerly winds and temperatures in the low 50s as you are headed out to collect the candy.

An active week ahead with multiple rounds of rain and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Please be safe traveling this morning.