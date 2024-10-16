Morning temps in the 40s, elevated fire threat persists in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Happy first day of fall!!!

I kid, I kid.

But the strong cold front overnight did bring us a delightfully chilly morning in the 50s and a wonderful sunny afternoon with highs in the 60s!

Just yesterday, we were 93 degrees in the afternoon. Yikes.

Hopefully, you enjoy the crisp autumn air because tomorrow morning will be even chillier.

Widespread 40s and likely 30s are expected.

Light winds and clear skies will lead to effective radiational cooling across North Texas.

Very dry air remains in place, giving us another sunny day.

Temperatures will begin to warm up tomorrow but will remain at seasonal averages in the lower 70s.

We could use some rain, but it's not looking good for the next seven days.

A cutoff low stays to our northwest heading into the weekend then pulls northeast as it heads through the Plains.

This means we will likely miss out on any beneficial rain.

The drought and low humidity lead to an elevated fire threat through the end of the week.

Over the weekend, humidity will begin to increase, helping with our fire danger.

Your First Alert seven-day forecast starts as Fall and then heats up into the upper 80s.

Speaking of Fall...Halloween is just 15 days away, we gain an hour of sleep in 18 days, and then vote in 20 days!

Have a great evening!