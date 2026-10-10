Sunshine soars over North Texas with temperatures reaching the 90s

North Texas should expect a lot of sunshine, a slight breeze, and temperatures topping out in the 90s on Saturday afternoon. If you're headed to the State Fair of Texas or the Red River Rivalry game, be sure to dress for the heat and drink plenty of water.

CBS News Texas

It will be a dry and hot weekend for the region; however, across the eastern half of the United States, the remnants of Post Tropical Cyclone Isaias are expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Flooding concerns will be heightened as this system moves northeast over the next several days.

North Texas will stay dry with above-average temperatures through midweek. But big changes are on the way. A powerful upper-level low-pressure system will move from the northwest to the southeast this next week, causing a tight pressure gradient, resulting in gusty winds through the start of the week.

CBS News Texas

Wednesday through Friday, storms and cooler weather will be on the way.

Stay tuned for forecast changes in the upcoming days. As of now, expect hot conditions through the rest of this weekend and start of the next work week, with a cool down and rain on the way.