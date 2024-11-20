Chilly nights, pleasant days through Saturday and a warm Sunday ahead in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Wednesday! It was a much chillier day due to a cold front that brought strong northerly winds and kept highs in the low 60s. If you are headed out this evening, grab a jacket. Winds will subside, but temperatures will cool quickly with dry air in place.

We are alerting you to cold temperatures tonight.

DFW will stay in the lower 40s, but outlying areas will drop into the 30s and wake up to patchy frost.

Grab heavy coats for the morning hours.

Another beautiful afternoon is on the way with full sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Another weak cold front brings reinforcing cooler air on Thursday afternoon, leading to another cold morning on Friday.

If you enjoy the warmer temperatures, you will love this weekend as we heat back to near 80 on Sunday.

The warmup will be short-lived as another front moves in Monday morning, returning afternoon temperatures to the 60s.

We are watching another system heading our way just in time for Thanksgiving.

Models are trending drier, but a few showers are possible along with much cooler temperatures.

It's still too early to nail down details for the holiday forecast.

The cooler temperatures look to stick around for the first week of December.

Enjoy our sunny skies with chilly mornings and beautiful afternoons.

Have a great night!