North Texas Uber driver wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child captured after 6 months on the run

Robert Johnson III was shot and captured by police in Houston on Tuesday morning after being on the run for roughly six months. He was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old passenger in Plano in July 2024 as he drove for Uber.

According to investigators, then-31-year-old Johnson picked up an unaccompanied 12-year-old from a medical care facility in Frisco on July 9.

Plano Police Department

Police said Johnson pulled off the road in Plano during the trip and sexually assaulted the child. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody by Plano police on July 15. He was later released from the Collin County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said Johnson removed his court-ordered electronic monitor in August 2024 and went on the run. According to the sheriff, investigators actively searched for Johnson for months, "exhausting all other leads," before issuing a "Be On the Lookout" alert on social media on January 16.

The sheriff said numerous tips were received from the public and investigators with the Gang and Habitual Offender Strike Team worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force to track Johnson's movements.

Tuesday morning, officers with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force found Johnson at a McDonald's in Houston.

As officers attempted to take him into custody a shooting occurred, the sheriff said. Johnson was the only person injured. The sheriff said he is expected to survive and may face additional charges.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner thanked the public and law enforcement agencies for their help in finding and taking Johnson into custody.

"This case highlights the power of community involvement and strong law enforcement partnerships," said Skinner. "The public's assistance played a critical role in this investigation, and we appreciate every tip received. We also want to recognize the outstanding efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in bringing Johnson into custody."

The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Uber safety, Uber for teens

Uber said the trip was not requested through an Uber for teens account, and Plano police later clarified that it was requested through Uber Health. Johnson was also permanently banned from driving for the company.

According to Uber's Community Guidelines, account holders should be 18 years of age, and minors under 18 should be accompanied by an adult. "Accounts used to transport unaccompanied minors may be deactivated," reads their help page.

However, select cities across the U.S. have access to Uber for teens accounts. The teen accounts are described as "the only authorized way for teens aged 13-17 to use the Uber platform with consent from their legal guardian."

The program states that guardians who add a teen account will get notifications every time their teen requests a ride, real-time alerts and live trip tracking to follow the ride in the app.

Dallas is one of the 21 Texas cities that have access to Uber for teens.

The Plano Police Department issued a reminder that people must remain vigilant and take precautions when using any rideshare services.

Police tips when using ride-sharing apps

If your driver makes you uncomfortable or unsafe, trust your intuition and call 911.

Avoid sharing personal details with your driver, including why you are going to your destination.

Share your trip with a friend or family member so they can track your location in real time.

Before getting in the car, ensure the driver, car, and license plate match the information in the app.

Ask the driver to confirm your name before you get in the car instead of telling them your name.

Sitting in the back seat, especially if you're riding alone, can help you exit safely and give you some personal space.