More triple digits, dry weather across North Texas this week

The dry and hot spell continues in North Texas. As of Sunday, there have been 59 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at DFW Airport, tying for the 3rd most consecutive dry days on record.

North Texas will stay mostly dry this weekend into the coming week. A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring on the heat and dry weather throughout the week. This will increase fire danger, since winds will be a bit gusty.

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For Sunday, expect another sunny, hot, and breezy day. The high is expected to reach 101 degrees, and if it does, then this will be the 49th triple-digit day so far this year. The normal amount of 100-degree days is 20 per year.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight due to a heat index, known as the feels-like value, reaching up to 106 degrees.

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Looking ahead to next weekend, a cold front is expected to swing through the area. As of now, forecast models are inconsistent on the timing of the front and about how much rain or how cool it will get.

Just know there is a glimmer of hope for some much-needed precipitation and a cool down in the near future.