North Texas trio prepares for NFL Draft: Schager, Daniels and Jackson reflect on journey

Brayden Schager CBS News Texas

Highland Park alum Brayden Schager is one of many local draft prospects hoping to hear their name in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

"Yeah, a little anxious, it's really unpredictable right now," said Schager, a University of Hawaii senior quarterback. "Hopefully, I get that opportunity, and I do know I'm going to make the most of it."

Shared draft day nerves

Luckily for him, he's not dealing with the nerves alone.

Childhood friends Roderick Daniels Jr. and Ketron Jackson Jr. have similar feelings.

"It kind of feels numb right now, it still hasn't hit me," said Daniels, an SMU senior wide receiver who attended Duncanville High School.

"I don't want to be too high or too low," said Jackson, a Baylor senior wide receiver who attended Royse City High School. "I want to be in the calm, whatever is thrown at me, and just take advantage of that."

Back on the field

Since the trio wrapped up their final years at the D-1 level, they wasted no time getting back on the field, like old times.

"It felt like we were back in high school," Jackson said. "I told Brady I haven't caught a pass from him in a minute. I forgot what it feels like."

Hawai'i University's fourth all-time leading passer used to throw darts to these two in their 7-on-7 days.

"We played together since probably our freshman year in high school and kept up with each other all the way through college, even though we didn't go to the same colleges," Schager said.

Dallas Day experience

Representing Hawaii, SMU and Baylor, all three were recently invited to Dallas Day, a chance to work out and learn from the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff.

"It was very surreal," Schager said. "It was very cool. The head coach came in to talk to us. Being able to work with the position coaches."

"It was a big moment, especially being from Dallas," Daniels said. "Everybody being Dallas Cowboys fans."

"Being in an NFL team meeting room, meeting a new head coach, feeling his vibes out," Jackson said.

From The Star to draft week, the three will embrace what happens next in their football careers together.