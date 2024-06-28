North Texas therapy center gives a different approach to healing

Horses at Victory Therapy Center in Roanoke are called to a higher purpose

ROANOKE – Horses are called to a higher purpose at Victory Therapy Center in Roanoke.

The non-profit organization has spent three decades using therapy horses to provide hope and healing to veterans with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and people with disabilities.

There are nearly 12 million people in the United States with PTSD, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. While there are treatments available most don't get the help they need.

But at Victory Therapy Center, there's a lot of hope and success stories treating PTSD.

"I was walking through the barn and he stuck his head out and fell asleep in my arms. A match made in heaven," Chris Adams, a veteran apart of the VTC Horses for Heroes program said.

Adams served in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991. At Victory Therapy Center, Freddie is his battle buddy.

While serving our country, Adams suffered a traumatic brain injury. At the stables, his symptoms start to fade in the presence of these horses.

"It calms be down it relaxes me, slows my mind down. I look forward to this, the best time of my week," Adams said.

Whether you choose to ride, groom, or walk with a horse, there's a sense of peace and tranquility.

"We carry about 19 or 20 horses in the barn and everybody has their favorite of who they want to ride and this one happens to be mine," said Bruce Cummings, a veteran and Victory Therapy Center volunteer.

Cummings and his horse Jane have had an unbreakable bond since day one.

"These horses have an intuitive sense as to what you're feeling. They know what your emotional state is. If you have high anxiety they feel it and they'll exhibit it back to you," Cummings said.

The real reason Cummings started coming to Victory Therapy Center was for his two grandsons.

"They came out here when they were four. They're identical twins, they're autistic, and we were searching for things that could help."

For more than two and a half years they came to ride at Victory Therapy Center.

"They desired to be on the horse, they talked more, communicated better," Cummings said.

At Victory Therapy Center, the success stories prove horses help us heal.

"I've dealt with people out here that didn't just want to come out and be with the horses. They needed it. They're special animals."