Two teens arrested for abducting North Texas woman at gunpoint while searching for another person, police say

Two teens have been arrested after allegedly abducting a woman at gunpoint as leverage to locate another person, Sherman police said Thursday.

Eli Clark and Alec Smith, both 17, are charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. Police said both teens admitted to the crime and were booked into the Grayson County Jail.

911 call sparks police response

Officers responded to the 900 block of Boone Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported her roommate had been taken at gunpoint by two males, according to the Sherman Police Department.

Victim forced into vehicle, fled

Police said the teens forced the woman into a vehicle before fleeing the scene. The suspects later returned the victim to Sherman, where she contacted police and was found unharmed.

Investigation continues into motive

Detectives worked overnight to locate and interview the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, Sherman police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.