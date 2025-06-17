North Texas teen volunteering inside Iron Dome amid Israel-Iran conflict

As Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes, a North Texas teen is watching it all unfold from inside the Iron Dome.

Zachary Moskowitz, 18, is from Dallas, but he chose to spend the summer in Israel volunteering with an organization that supports the Israel Defense Forces.

His plans took a dramatic turn when Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran last week, prompting retaliatory missile attacks.

"I had not personally experienced a rocket or siren yet," he said. "My legs were kind of shaking, and I didn't know how to describe the feeling."

Despite the danger, Moskowitz said he remains committed to his mission. He has been helping prepare supplies for IDF soldiers.

"That's what I came to do, and I know that I'm needed now more than ever," Moskowitz said. "I've worked, like, 23 hours in the last few days volunteering in a warehouse for the army, just getting stuff ready for the soldiers."

The recent high school graduate said his motivation to volunteer stemmed from his own experiences with antisemitism.

"I've experienced a lot of antisemitism in my life," he said. "Coming to Israel put the flame back into me to keep fighting for what's right."

Moskowitz has also felt encouraged by support from home, particularly from Texas leaders. He said many IDF soldiers have expressed their love for Texas, even sporting Lone Star memorabilia he brought with him.

"I have little Texas keychains I give to the soldiers," said Moskowitz. "Soldiers are literally putting them on their weapons, their cars, their vests — and they're taking them into war with them. That's pretty special."

Moskowitz believes the Israeli airstrikes on Iran's nuclear and military sites serve a greater purpose — not just for Israel, but for allies like the United States.

"This is America's fight. This is Texas's fight," he said. "No one wants a nuclear bomb landing in America. No one wants a nuke landing anywhere."

He urged Texas leaders to continue voicing public support for Israel and assisting citizens trying to return home.

"To the government in Texas: please continue being supportive of Israel," he said. "Help the Texans who want to come out now. Help us get out and safely back to America."

Moskowitz isn't sure when he'll be able to leave the country, but he knows he'll be coming back to Texas with a new resiliency.

"When I get home, I will be stronger than ever when fighting antisemitism and standing up for what's right and standing up for Judaism," he said.